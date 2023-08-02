Health ministry reports 6,000 cases of hepatitis across Afghanistan

Ariana: The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that since the beginning of this year, nearly 6,000 people across the country have been treated for hepatitis. The ministry officials presented the statistics during a meeting on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day. Habibullah Akhundzadah, deputy minister of public health services, said migrations, natural disasters, a weak economy and transfusion of infected blood was the reason for the spread of the disease. Click here to read more (external link).