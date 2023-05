Ariana: Marking World Tuberculosis Day on Monday in Kabul, the Ministry of Public Health said that up to 12,000 people die from the disease in the country every year. Mohammad Hassan Ghiasi, the deputy minister, said last year, 76,000 cases of tuberculosis were registered in the country, out of which 52,000 people recovered. According to Ghiasi, a further 4,800 cases of drug-resistant tuberculosis were registered in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

