Ariana: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says more than one million cases of malaria were reported in 34 provinces of Afghanistan in 2022. Marking World Malaria Day in Kabul under the title “Time to Deliver Zero Malaria, Invest, Innovate, Implement” Habibullah Akhundzada, deputy minister of public health, said that last year, 90 percent of malaria cases were recorded in eastern provinces such as Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar and Nuristan. Click here to read more (external link).