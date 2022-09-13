Health minister says two hospitals built with Iran’s help to open soon

Ariana: Afghanistan’s minister of health Qalandar Ebad said Tuesday that two new hospitals funded by Iran will open soon – one in Kabul and one in Bamiyan. According to Ebad, he discussed a number of issues with Iranian officials and reached agreements during a recent trip to Tehran. Among the issues were improving the capacity of Afghan health workers, modernizing blood banks, improving capacity to handle organ transplants and facilitating medical visas. Click here to read more (external link).

