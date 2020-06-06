Govt Orders New Health Practices to Curb COVID-19

Tolo News: The new health guidelines require citizens to wear a face mask in public places, maintain a two-meter social distance, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, disinfect all workplaces, and for elderly people to not leave their homes. According to the new plan, all schools, universities, higher education institutes, restaurants, parks, sports complexes and wedding halls will remain closed for three months. Buses will not be allowed to commute between the cities. Click here to read more (external link).

