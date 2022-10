8am: The scores of the global hunger index are given based on the indicators of malnutrition, child stunting, and mortality, and the score of these indicators is calculated on a 100-point scale. Based on this report, 29.8% of Afghan people suffer from malnutrition and 5.8% of children die younger than the age of five, and 38.2% of children under the age of five suffer from short stature. Click here to read more (external link).