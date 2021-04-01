Ghani Orders 3 Health Departments to Merge

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani in a decree ordered three departments of the Afghan Ministry of Health to merge and be placed under the National Medicine & Health Products Regulatory Authority (NMHRA) so they report on their activities to the Administrative Office of the President (AOP). Meanwhile, Integrity Watch Afghanistan (IWA) said that the transfer of specialized affairs to the AOP will lead to the politicization of the executive issues. Click here to read more (external link).

