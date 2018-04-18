From Trauma to Recovery: Addressing Emergency Care in Afghanistan

WHO: The Ministry of Health, with support from the Health Cluster, led by WHO, is struggling to rebuild a health system badly frayed after years of conflict. The challenges are many: damaged infrastructure, a lack of trained healthcare providers, and under-resourced healthcare facilities. The situation is further complicated by a lack of security and pervasive poverty. More than three fourths of the population now has access to primary healthcare services but important gaps remain. Trauma care and trauma-related disability is one of the most critical issues facing Afghanistan, and the already overstretched public health system cannot tackle the problem alone. Click here to read more (external link).