Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday evening confirmed that a man in Balkh died of coronavirus three days ago. Khalilullah Hekmati, head of Balkh’s public health directorate, said the result of the man’s coronavirus test came back positive today. The man died in Chemtal district, in the northern province of Balkh, and his case is the only one to be reported so far in the province. Click here to read more (external link).

