Family Cannot Afford Medical Solution for Teenager With Gender Issues

Tolo News: After an examination, a sixteen-year-old compelled to publicly identify as a girl in Nangarhar’s Chaparhar district would like to proceed as a boy in the future, but the family said that they cannot afford the cost of the treatment. Doctors said that an operation will cost 600,000 Afghani. Obaid Rahman Stanikzai, a doctor, said the youth had male organs, including a prostate. Nearly five years ago, in a separate case in Rodat district in Nangarhar, a young person also originally named Adela identified as a boy after surgery and was named Abdul Rahman. Click here to read more (externa link).