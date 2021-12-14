Facing Omicron, Afghan Hospitals Request Medical Supplies

Tolo News: Facing the threat of the omicron variant of COVID-19, officials at the Afghan-Japan hospital have raised concerns over the lack of testing kits for the omicron variant at the hospital. According to officials, dozens of COVID-19 patients in critical condition are being treated by the hospital each day, and the hospital is not capable of testing and treating all patients due to many shortages of testing kits, oxygen, and other equipment. Officials said the number of COVID-19 patients has grown in recent days. Click here to read more (external link).