Drug addicts Escape Treatment Center Over Uncertain Future

Tolo News: A number of drug addicts hospitalized in the Phoenix drug rehabilitation center in Kabul have escaped over what they said was an uncertain future and because of their treatment at the institution. Sediqa is the mother of four children who is spending devastating life under the Pul-e-Sukhta bridge in the nation's capital Kabul, has called on the Afghan government to rescue her children. "I want to be treated for the sake of my children," said addict Sediqa. "Their father goes for begging to bring money for bread and powder," she added. Hundreds of addicts are living under the bridge.