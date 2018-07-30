Doctors not happy with President Ghani’s move to privatize key Kabul hospitals

Tolo News: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Public Health and BRS Ventures, a UAE-based company, has been signed in the presence of President Ashraf Ghani over the semi-privatization of two Kabul hospitals – Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital and Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

A number of doctors at Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital were not however happy about this development and said handing over the services of the hospital was a bad move. They said if BRS Ventures wanted to invest in Afghanistan, it should rather build a new hospital. “We will give them land, then they can build a hospital and offer their services, but they should not take control of such a big and well-equipped hospital,” Mohammad Sharif, a doctor at Wazir Akbar Khan Hospital said. Kabul residents also reacted to the news and criticized the public health ministry for “handing over” the hospitals to a private company. Click here to read more (external link).

