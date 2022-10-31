Doctor Treats 400 Children With Cleft Lip, Palate

Tolo News: A recently returned Afghan doctor from Turkey reportedly treated more than 400 children with cleft lip and cleft palate in Afghanistan for free, saying that he only treats those who cannot afford treatment. “When I came to Kabul, I conducted a lot of surgeries in Kabul, then Kunduz, and then I moved to Ghazni, Kandahar, and Helmand, where I performed a total of 450 operations for free, and I did not charge the patients and families,” said Abdul Ghafar Ghayor, a cosmetic surgery specialist. Click here to read more (external link).

