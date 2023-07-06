Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever Cases Increase in Kabul

Tolo News: Doctors at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kabul said that Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) cases have increased in recent days. Doctors said that after Eid al-Adha, they admitted nearly fifteen suspected patients to the hospital each day. “Our cases are increasing day by day, approximately 10 to 15 people have suspicious symptoms of hemorrhagic fever, they come to us and after diagnosis they are admitted to beds intended for these patients,” said Faridullah Omari, a doctor at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).