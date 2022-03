Tolo News: Afghan health officials on Monday said they are optimistic about the reduction of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan, highlighting that only 38 people have died across the country in the past 3 months. Jawid Hazhir, the spokesman of the Ministry of the Public Health (MoPH), said that more than 2,400 people were infected with COVID-19 during the past three months. Click here to read more (external link).