Business Insider: The Afghan healthcare system is on the verge of collapse. To make matters worse, Afghanistan's acting health minister has told Insider that roughly one-third of all COVID-19 tests carried out on September 7 were positive. The country – which is struggling to get COVID-19 PCR tests – is facing the potential of a surge of the virus alongside the political and economic turmoil resulting from the Taliban takeover.