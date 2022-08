Ariana: The number of COVID-19 cases has constantly risen in the northern Kunduz province with more than 700 people testing positive in the province over the past one month, a health official said Sunday. “We have registered 727 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kunduz province over the past one month,” head of the province’s health department Mohammad Shafiq Sadeq said at a meeting with local hospital staff. Click here to read more (external link).