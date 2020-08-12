COVID-19 Latest: 76 New Cases Reported in Afghanistan

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported that 76 new cases of the coronavirus were positive out of 418 samples tested over the last 24 hours. So far, 97,199 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 9,297 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, according to data by the Ministry of Public Health. In the last 24 hours, the ministry also reported 10 new deaths from COVID-19 and 279 recoveries. The number of total cases is now 37,345, the total reported deaths is 1,354, and the total recoveries is 26,694. Click here to read more (external link).

