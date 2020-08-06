COVID-19 Latest: 108 of 753 Cases Test Positive in Afghanistan

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported that 108 new cases of the coronavirus were positive out of 753 samples tested over the last 24 hours. So far, 90,575 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 9,799 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, according to data by the Ministry of Public Health. In the last 24 hours, the ministry also reported 4 new deaths from COVID-19 and 98 recoveries. The number of total cases is now 36,937, the total reported deaths is 1,298, and the total recoveries is 25,840. Click here to read more (external link).

