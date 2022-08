Tolo News: Officials of the Afghan Japan Hospital say that 6,000 people were infected with the COVID-19 across the country in the past month. “The number of patients is increasing day by day and in the last day we did 28 tests and 18 of them were positive. In the last month we had 60 patients but today we have more then 70 patients,” said Zalmai Reshten, head of the Afghan Japan hospital in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).