Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 933. Fear is increasing over the lack of testing kits and other health supplies in various provinces including Kabul and Herat, which have the highest number of COVID-19 patients. The Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said 13 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 112. Click here to read more (external link).

