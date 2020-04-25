COVID-19 Cases Reach 1,463 in Afghanistan

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday announced that the confirmed cases of the coronavirus reached 1,463 in the country, but assured the public that the shortage of RNA extraction kits has been resolved. The total number of known deaths from COVID-19 is now 47. Click here to read more (external link).
