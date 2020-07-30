COVID-19: Afghanistan’s total number of cases is now 36,538

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported 65 new positive cases of the coronavirus from 300 samples tested over the last 24 hours. So far, 88,502 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 9,834 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, according to data by the Ministry of Public Health. In the last 24 hours, the ministry also reported 10 new deaths from COVID-19 and 155 recoveries. The number of total cases is now 36,538, the total reported deaths is 1,281, and the total recoveries is 25,544. Click here to read more (external link).