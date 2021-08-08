COVID-19: 320 New Cases, 28 Deaths Reported in Afghanistan

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday reported 320 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,991 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The ministry also reported 28 deaths and 532 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period. The figures show a slight increase in the number of new cases and fatalities compared to the daily report on Saturday, which was 218 cases and 10 fatalities, but it is lower than the daily cases reported during the last week of July. Click here to read more (external link).