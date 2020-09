Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Friday reported 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 240 samples tested in the last 24 hours. The ministry also reported one new COVID-19 death and 71 recoveries. The number of total cases is now 38,897, the total reported deaths is 1,437, and the total number of recoveries is 32,576. Click here to read more (external link).