Coronavirus update: cases rise to 996 in Afghanistan

Ariana: The positive cases of Coronavirus have jumped to 996 in Afghanistan, the Public Health Ministry confirms. Addressing a conference in Kabul, Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz said that the cases have been registered in the following order: Kabul 31, Balkh 16, Kunar 6, Herat 4, Baghlan 3, Faryab 1, Laghman 1 and Jowzjan 1 in the past 24 hours. Click here to read more (external link).

Related