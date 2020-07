1TV: Coronavirus positivity rate has declined to 30-40 percent in Afghanistan, the country’s acting public health minister said on Thursday. Ahmad Javad Osmani told reporters that 60 to70 percent of samples that were tested daily were coming back as positive over the past 45 to 60 days, but now that has declined to 30 to 40 percent. Afghanistan has registered 33,908 cases of coronavirus infections and 957 deaths attributed to it. Click here to read more (external link).