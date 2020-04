1TV: Mosques in Afghanistan have been urged to change a line in the azan – the daily Muslim call to prayer broadcast five times a day – and people have been reminded not to join congregational prayers due to the outbreak of coronavirus. In a fatwa, the high commission of clerics for fight against coronavirus urged mosques to say “sallo fi rihalikum” or “pray in your homes” in azan. Click here to read more (external link).

