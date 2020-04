Ariana: The Ministry of Public Health said in a statement Tuesday that 49 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours. According to the statement, the cases have been registered in Kabul 18, Kandahar 15, Balkh 6, Herat 4, Ghazni 4 and Nangarhar 2. Click here to read more (external link).

