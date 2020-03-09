Coronavirus disrupts festive season in Afghanistan

AA: Panicked by an expanding novel coronavirus outbreak mainly in neighboring Iran, watchful Afghans are avoiding festive spring picnics and breaking with the deep-rooted tradition of warm greetings. With each passing day, shockwaves from the spread of the new virus known as COVID-19 are resonating even stronger in the war-ravaged country with its fragile healthcare system after confirming at least three positive cases and over 60 suspected cases — all linked to Iran. Click here to read more (external link).