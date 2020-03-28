Coronavirus Cases Reach 110 in Afghanistan

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Friday evening reported 15 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, including 11 cases in Herat, three in Farah and one in Ghazni province. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 110. Two foreign diplomats and four service members of NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan are among the 110 positive cases in the country. The ministry has confirmed the death of three people as a result of the coronavirus infection. Three people have recovered so far. Click here to read more (external link).

