Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan reached 13,659

Ariana: In the past 24 hours, 623 new positive cases of Covid-19 were registered in Afghanistan, bringing the total affected to 13,659, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed. The Ministry of Public Health underlined that 11 Covid-19 patients passed out in the past 24 hours, brining the death toll to 246. Meanwhile, 50 other patients recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,259. Officials in the Ministry of Health said that Coronavirus in Kabul is out control. Click here to read more (external link).

