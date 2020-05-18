Coronavirus Cases in Afghanistan Passes 7,000

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday said that it registered 408 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total positive cases to 7,072. The number of total known active cases in Afghanistan is 6,098, said the MoPH. According to the Health Ministry, three people lost their lives over the past 24 hours and 23 more recovered. The known death toll from coronavirus is now 173 deaths. The total number of recoveries is 801. Click here to read more (external link).

Related