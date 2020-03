1TV: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Afghanistan has risen from 34 to 40, the country’s health ministry said. The six new cases were detected in Herat (3), Farah (2) and Ghor (1), according to Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for Public Health Ministry. Afghanistan has one confirmed death attributed to coronavirus. Most people with the virus have a travel history outside Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

