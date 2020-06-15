Coronavirus Cases in Afghanistan Exceed 25,000

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported 761 new positive cases of the coronavirus out of 1,551 samples tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total accumulated cases to 25,527. The ministry also reported seven new deaths from COVID-19 and 365 recovered cases in the last 24 hours. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
- Gravediggers in Kabul Report Dozens of COVID-19 Deaths Per Day
- ‘They Are Innocent’: Afghan Cyclist Warns Children Of COVID-19 Dangers
- EU to deliver 100 tonnes of aid to Afghanistan to fight coronavirus
- Desperate for Any Coronavirus Care, Afghans Flock to Herbalist’s ‘Vaccine’
- Breakdown of cases by province
- Live Tracker from Johns Hopkins University