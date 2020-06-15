formats

Coronavirus Cases in Afghanistan Exceed 25,000

·

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health on Monday reported 761 new positive cases of the coronavirus out of 1,551 samples tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total accumulated cases to 25,527. The ministry also reported seven new deaths from COVID-19 and 365 recovered cases in the last 24 hours. Click here to read more (external link).

Related

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *