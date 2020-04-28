formats

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Afghanistan Rises to 1,828

·

Wahidullah Mayar

Tolo News: The total confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Afghanistan reached 1,828 on Monday, said Wahidullah Mayar, the Ministry of Public Health’s spokesman, on Tuesday. The number of recovered cases in the country is 228, while 58 others have died. Click here to read more (external link).

 

