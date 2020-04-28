Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Afghanistan Rises to 1,828

Tolo News: The total confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Afghanistan reached 1,828 on Monday, said Wahidullah Mayar, the Ministry of Public Health’s spokesman, on Tuesday. The number of recovered cases in the country is 228, while 58 others have died. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
- Breakdown of cases by province
- Live Tracker from Johns Hopkins University
- Afghan Doctors Call for Collective Effort Against COVID-19
- Despite Risk, Dr. Maryam Sharifi Saves Lives in Kandahar
- Govt Approves Purchase of 500 Ventilators to Treat COVID-19: Arg
- Time to Unite the Country to Fight COVID-19: Kay