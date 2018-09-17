Concerns over Low Quality Medicines in Afghanistan Markets

Ariana: The increase of low quality medicines in Afghanistan markets are threatening the lives of Afghan citizens. A number of patients say the reason that poor quality medicines are being sold in the markets is the lack of government’s attention and supervisions. “At first, I thought hospitals cannot recognize the diseases and treat them, but now I found out that the medicines have no effects on the patients due to its poor quality,” Qand Aqa, a resident of Kabul said. According to reports, about 90% of Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical products are imported while 40% of them are illegally imported. Click here to read more (external link).