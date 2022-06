Ariana: Cholera and diarrhea cases are rising among children and adults in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province, local officials said. Abdul Qahar Ahadi, provincial health director, said that more than 20,000 patients suffering from various diseases visited public health facilities during the past two months, which is unprecedented. Takhar’s main hospital meanwhile said that most of the visitors were treated for cholera and diarrhea. Click here to read more (external link).