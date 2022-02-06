Cancer Cases Rising in Afghanistan: MoPH

Tolo News: Officials at the Ministry of Public Health voiced concerns over the surge in cancer cases, saying that an estimated 16,000 to 20,000 Afghans lose their lives to cancer annually. “In Afghanistan, annually, around 40,000 people are infected by cancer. Around 16,000-20,000 people are losing their lives to the disease annually,” said Mohammad Hussien Ghias, deputy minister of Public Health, at a press conference on Sunday in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).

