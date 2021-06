Tolo News: The Afghan Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), referring to the killing of at least five polio vaccinators in the eastern province of Nangarhar, on Wednesday said that the attack on health workers, including the polio vaccinators, will cause the paralysis of more children in Afghanistan. The health ministry said that security threats in the past years have deprived nearly 3.5 million children of polio vaccination. Click here to read more (external link).

