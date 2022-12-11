Afghans with TB ‘struggling’ to get accessible treatment: MSF

Ariana: Afghanistan’s broken economy and dysfunctional health care system has left thousands of patients in a vulnerable situation across the country, especially people with tuberculosis (TB). According to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) there is a critical shortage of advanced medical treatment available for TB patients, coupled with a widespread lack of knowledge about the disease. It is estimated that TB and its resistant forms kill more than 13,000 people in Afghanistan every year. Click here to read more (external link).