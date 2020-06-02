Afghanistan’s Virus Crisis Predictably Turns Into Humanitarian Disaster

Michael Hughes: COVID-19 cases have dramatically surged in Afghanistan due to lack of resources, unconstrained refugee flows and the international community’s inability to respond, among other reasons, while health officials and aid agencies predict that the virus will continue spreading undetected.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) declared that Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian disaster, noting that the number of COVID-19 cases jumped by more than 680% last month. The IRC also drew a dire picture of what is likely to come as Afghan health officials say they only have the capacity to test 2,000 cases per day.

