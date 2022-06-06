Afghanistan to Receive Monkey Pox Test Kits: MoPH

Tolo News: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said that the World Health Organization (WHO) will provide Afghanistan with kits to examine the monkey pox in the near future. The officials said that the Afghan health sector is currently lacking kits to test for monkey pox. “The PCR machines were handed over to the MoPH during the outbreak of Covid-19 in Afghanistan. When we receive the kits of Monkey Pox, these machines could be used to test for the (disease),” said Jvid Hazhir, a spokesman for the MoPH. Click here to read more (external link).