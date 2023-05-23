Afghanistan Sees Surge In COVID-19 Cases Over 280% Jump In Active Cases: WHO

Khaama: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 282.5% in April, according to data released Tuesday by the World Health Organization (WHO). The WHO also said that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 4,954 in April, of which nine were dead while showing a surge in the cases compared to March, with four deaths cases. In April 2023, 18,049 tests were performed in public laboratories, an increase of 50.7% from March 2023. The test positivity rate rose from 10.8% to 27.4% in the same month. Click here to read more (external link).