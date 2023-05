Khaama: Afghanistan reported the third case of the poliovirus of 2023 as the health authorities detected it in Nangarhar province. A new polio case from the Nazyan district of Nangarhar province has also been reported, affecting a 30-month-old male child. With this, there have been three confirmed polio cases in the nation so far this year, all of which are from the province of Nangarhar. Click here to read more (external link).

