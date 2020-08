Xinhua: Afghanistan on Tuesday reported 43 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 384 tests within a day, bringing the number of total cases to 37,719, the country’s Ministry of Public Health said. During the past 24 hours, 43 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kabul, Badakhshan, Balkh and Herat provinces of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, the ministry said in a statement. Click here to read more (external link).