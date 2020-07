Xinhua: Afghanistan’s Public Health Ministry has registered 40 new COVID-19 positive cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of infections to 35,503 in the country, said a statement of ministry on Monday. According to the statement, two patients died over the period, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,183 since the outbreak of the virus in February. Click here to read more (external link).

Related