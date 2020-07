Xinhua: The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 112 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 35,615. A total of 333 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, and 112 were positive in 11 out of 34 Afghan provinces, the ministry said in a statement. Three COVID patients died within the period, taking the death toll to 1,186, the statement added. Click here to read more (external link).

Related