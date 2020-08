Ariana: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Saturday announced that 59 new positive cases of Coronavirus were registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours. It brings the total infections to 37,953 in Afghanistan. The data indicates that so far, 1,385 COVID-19 patients have died and 27,990 others recovered from the virus since the first case was detected in February. Click here to read more about (external link).